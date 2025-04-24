Russia's large-scale air attack on Ukraine — how many missiles and drones were shot down by air defenses

On the night of April 24, Russia launched 70 missiles of various types and 145 drones at Ukraine. The main target of the enemy's attack was Kyiv.

Air defense shot down 48 missiles and 64 Russian fighters

In total, Russia launched 215 air targets over Ukraine overnight, namely:

11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk regions);

37 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area — Saratov region);

6 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area — Donetsk region);

12 Caliber cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area — Belgorod region);

145 Shahed strike drones and simulator drones of various types (from Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsky-Akhtarsk, and the Chaud dam in Crimea).

As the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted, the main direction of the enemy's attack that night was Kyiv.

PVO report

Air defense forces shot down:

48 missiles (7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 31 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 6 Kalibr cruise missiles, 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles),

64 "Shaheeds".

Another 68 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Aviation, including F-16 and Mirage fighter pilots, took an active part in repelling the attack. Ukrainian pilots shot down dozens of air targets. Share

On the night of April 24, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, as well as the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhia came under fire.