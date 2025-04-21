Russia struck Ukraine with 96 drones — how many were shot down by Air Defenses

Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of April 21 with three missiles, including Onyx, and nearly 100 drones. Air defense shot down 42 drones, and 47 UAV simulators were lost in the field.

Russia again carried out a night drone attack on Ukraine

On the night of April 21, the enemy struck the Kherson region with an Onyx anti-ship cruise missile from Crimea, and the Mykolaiv region with two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.

The occupiers also attacked Ukraine with 96 strike UAVs (drones that imitate other types). Share

They launched them from:

Millerovo;

Kursk;

Bryansk;

Primorsky-Akhtarsk;

Guards (temporarily occupied Crimea).

PVO report

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9:00 AM, 42 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

In addition, 47 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).