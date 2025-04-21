Russia struck Ukraine with 96 drones — how many were shot down by Air Defenses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia struck Ukraine with 96 drones — how many were shot down by Air Defenses

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defenses
Читати українською

Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of April 21 with three missiles, including Onyx, and nearly 100 drones. Air defense shot down 42 drones, and 47 UAV simulators were lost in the field.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted a night drone attack on Ukraine, launching 96 strike UAVs and three missiles on April 21.
  • 42 drones were successfully shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, while 47 UAV simulators were lost in the field.
  • The attack targeted the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, where it was repelled with the help of aviation, missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups.

Russia again carried out a night drone attack on Ukraine

On the night of April 21, the enemy struck the Kherson region with an Onyx anti-ship cruise missile from Crimea, and the Mykolaiv region with two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.

The occupiers also attacked Ukraine with 96 strike UAVs (drones that imitate other types).

They launched them from:

  • Millerovo;

  • Kursk;

  • Bryansk;

  • Primorsky-Akhtarsk;

  • Guards (temporarily occupied Crimea).

PVO report

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9:00 AM, 42 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

In addition, 47 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 91 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroy 3 missiles and 23 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 18 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Ukraine — how the air defense system responded
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?