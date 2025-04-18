Air defense forces destroy 3 missiles and 23 drones during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on the night of April 18, 2025, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with ground-based missiles and strike UAVs. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 18 — first details

The defenders of Ukrainian skies detected and escorted 43 enemy air attack vehicles — 6 missiles of various types and 37 attack UAVs:

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area — Crimea);

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas — TOT Zaporizhia region, Crimea);

37 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of simulator drones (launch areas — Millerovo, Kursk — Russian Federation).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

The order managed to destroy 26 air targets:

3 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

23 Shahed attack UAVs.

In addition, it is indicated that 10 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location.