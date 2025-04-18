The number of losses of the Russian army at the front has increased sharply — infographic
The number of losses of the Russian army at the front has increased sharply — infographic

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 18, 2025
The situation on the battlefield remains tense. Despite this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to eliminate 1,530 Russian invaders and successfully destroy
8 tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles and 88 artillery systems.

Points of attention

  • The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has entered a new phase, marked by heightened tensions and increased military engagements, as evidenced by the recent clashes and strikes.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine underscores the relentless attacks and airstrikes launched by the Russian army, showcasing the scale of the ongoing hostilities.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 18, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/18/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 938,970 (+1,530) people,

  • tanks — 10,662 (+8) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,257 (+40) units,

  • artillery systems — 26,530 (+88) units,

  • MLRS — 1,367 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,136 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,065 (+140) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 44,954 (+312) units,

  • special equipment — 3,858 (+51) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Russian army launched two missile and 94 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, used four missiles and dropped 151 KAB, and used 3,029 kamikaze drones for attacks.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,507 artillery attacks, including 143 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a command post, an air defense system, two missile forces and artillery systems, and a UAV control post of the Russian invaders.

