The number of losses of the Russian army at the front has increased sharply — infographic

The situation on the battlefield remains tense. Despite this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to eliminate 1,530 Russian invaders and successfully destroy 8 tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles and 88 artillery systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 18, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/18/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 938,970 (+1,530) people,

tanks — 10,662 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,257 (+40) units,

artillery systems — 26,530 (+88) units,

MLRS — 1,367 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,136 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,065 (+140) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 44,954 (+312) units,

special equipment — 3,858 (+51) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Russian army launched two missile and 94 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, used four missiles and dropped 151 KAB, and used 3,029 kamikaze drones for attacks.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,507 artillery attacks, including 143 from multiple launch rocket systems.