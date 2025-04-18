Russia's attack on Kharkiv — one dead and many injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on Kharkiv — one dead and many injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
What is known about the consequences of Russia's new attack?
Читати українською

On the morning of April 18, the aggressor country Russia attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile equipped with cluster munitions. According to the latest data, one person was killed and over 50 injured.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary reports suggest that ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions were used in the attack, resulting in widespread destruction and casualties.
  • Efforts are underway to provide necessary medical assistance to the injured civilians, with 13 hospitalized, including 4 in serious condition.

What is known about the consequences of Russia's new attack?

According to local authorities, this time the enemy struck a densely populated area of Kharkiv, including a high-rise building.

What is important to understand is that there may still be people under the rubble.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, has already made a statement on this matter.

According to him, as a result of the missile strike, apartment buildings in the Osnovyanskyi district were hit.

In addition, it is reported that at least two children are among the victims.

According to preliminary information, the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out by ballistic missiles with cluster munitions. That is why the affected areas are very large, — said Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

According to the latest data, 54 people were injured. 13 civilians were hospitalized in city hospitals, 4 of them in serious condition.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih — death toll rises
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Kryvyi Rih
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Kyiv — the State Emergency Service showed the consequences
Details of Russia's new attack on Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Sumy — Macron makes an urgent appeal to the world
Macron calls on the world to act

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?