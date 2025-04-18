Russia's attack on Kharkiv — one dead and many injured

On the morning of April 18, the aggressor country Russia attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile equipped with cluster munitions. According to the latest data, one person was killed and over 50 injured.

What is known about the consequences of Russia's new attack?

According to local authorities, this time the enemy struck a densely populated area of Kharkiv, including a high-rise building.

What is important to understand is that there may still be people under the rubble.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, has already made a statement on this matter.

According to him, as a result of the missile strike, apartment buildings in the Osnovyanskyi district were hit.

In addition, it is reported that at least two children are among the victims.

According to preliminary information, the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out by ballistic missiles with cluster munitions. That is why the affected areas are very large, — said Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov. Share

According to the latest data, 54 people were injured. 13 civilians were hospitalized in city hospitals, 4 of them in serious condition.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.