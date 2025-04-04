Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih — death toll rises

The death toll from Russia's ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 16, including six children, and more than 40 people were injured.

Russia killed 16 people in Kryvyi Rih

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

16 lives lost. 6 of them were children. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The youngest victim of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih is 3 months old.

The boy has cuts. He was given medical attention. He will recover from his injuries at home. Share

Now doctors are fighting for every life. Many victims are in operating rooms. Previously, more than 30 people were in medical facilities.

Those killed in Kryvyi Rih

The Russian strike also destroyed about two dozen high-rise buildings, more than thirty cars, educational institutions, and public catering establishments.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko reported that there is preliminary information about the missile with which the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih.