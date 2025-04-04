Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih — death toll rises

The death toll from Russia's ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 16, including six children, and more than 40 people were injured.
Points of attention
Russia killed 16 people in Kryvyi Rih
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.
The youngest victim of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih is 3 months old.
Now doctors are fighting for every life. Many victims are in operating rooms. Previously, more than 30 people were in medical facilities.
The Russian strike also destroyed about two dozen high-rise buildings, more than thirty cars, educational institutions, and public catering establishments.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko reported that there is preliminary information about the missile with which the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih.
