Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih — death toll rises
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih — death toll rises

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Kryvyi Rih
Читати українською

The death toll from Russia's ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 16, including six children, and more than 40 people were injured.

Points of attention

  • The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has tragically risen to 16, with 6 children among the victims.
  • Over 40 people were injured in the ballistic missile strike, which aimed to cause maximum damage to the city's residents and infrastructure.
  • The Russian Iskander missile was used in the deliberate strike, resulting in the destruction of high-rise buildings, vehicles, educational institutions, and more.

Russia killed 16 people in Kryvyi Rih

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

16 lives lost. 6 of them were children.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The youngest victim of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih is 3 months old.

The boy has cuts. He was given medical attention. He will recover from his injuries at home.

Now doctors are fighting for every life. Many victims are in operating rooms. Previously, more than 30 people were in medical facilities.

Those killed in Kryvyi Rih

The Russian strike also destroyed about two dozen high-rise buildings, more than thirty cars, educational institutions, and public catering establishments.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko reported that there is preliminary information about the missile with which the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih.

A Russian cluster ballistic missile, previously known as the Iskander. This is a deliberate strike to kill a large number of people.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — 12 dead and over 50 injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
6 children killed in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile strike
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kryvyi Rih

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?