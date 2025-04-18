Russians hit a confectionery shop in Sumy and killed a civilian

A confectionery factory in Sumy was hit by Russian drones: the enemy damaged the production of Easter cakes. The attack killed an entrepreneur who had come to pick up holiday products.
Points of attention
- The devastating consequences of the attack highlight the ongoing conflict and terror faced by civilians living in frontline territories.
- The targeted strikes on civilian infrastructure and businesses in Sumy and surrounding areas underscore the urgent need for international intervention to protect innocent lives.
Consequences of Russia's attack on Sumy
According to the head of the Sumy District State Administration, Mykhailo Melnyk, at around 05:00, the Russians launched a strike with a "Shahed" UAV on a confectionery shop in the city of Sumy.
In addition, it is indicated that a confectionery employee sought medical attention.
The State Emergency Service officially confirmed that the deceased businessman was pulled from the rubble.
The building of the civil infrastructure facility is partially destroyed.
By the way, in Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia, Russian occupiers struck with KABs, barrel artillery, and MLRS, damaged a high-voltage line and left the community without electricity, and in Prymorske, cars were burning after being hit by a drone.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-