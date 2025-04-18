Russians hit a confectionery shop in Sumy and killed a civilian

A confectionery factory in Sumy was hit by Russian drones: the enemy damaged the production of Easter cakes. The attack killed an entrepreneur who had come to pick up holiday products.

Consequences of Russia's attack on Sumy

According to the head of the Sumy District State Administration, Mykhailo Melnyk, at around 05:00, the Russians launched a strike with a "Shahed" UAV on a confectionery shop in the city of Sumy.

"The production of pasak bread was damaged. An entrepreneur who came to pick up the products died," he said. Share

In addition, it is indicated that a confectionery employee sought medical attention.

The State Emergency Service officially confirmed that the deceased businessman was pulled from the rubble.

The building of the civil infrastructure facility is partially destroyed.

By the way, in Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia, Russian occupiers struck with KABs, barrel artillery, and MLRS, damaged a high-voltage line and left the community without electricity, and in Prymorske, cars were burning after being hit by a drone.