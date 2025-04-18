Russians hit a confectionery shop in Sumy and killed a civilian
Ukraine
Consequences of Russia's attack on Sumy
Читати українською
Source:  Сергій Мельник

A confectionery factory in Sumy was hit by Russian drones: the enemy damaged the production of Easter cakes. The attack killed an entrepreneur who had come to pick up holiday products.

  • The devastating consequences of the attack highlight the ongoing conflict and terror faced by civilians living in frontline territories.
  • The targeted strikes on civilian infrastructure and businesses in Sumy and surrounding areas underscore the urgent need for international intervention to protect innocent lives.

According to the head of the Sumy District State Administration, Mykhailo Melnyk, at around 05:00, the Russians launched a strike with a "Shahed" UAV on a confectionery shop in the city of Sumy.

"The production of pasak bread was damaged. An entrepreneur who came to pick up the products died," he said.

In addition, it is indicated that a confectionery employee sought medical attention.

Photo: facebook.com/mykhailo.melnyk

The State Emergency Service officially confirmed that the deceased businessman was pulled from the rubble.

The building of the civil infrastructure facility is partially destroyed.

By the way, in Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia, Russian occupiers struck with KABs, barrel artillery, and MLRS, damaged a high-voltage line and left the community without electricity, and in Prymorske, cars were burning after being hit by a drone.

The Stepnogorsk community is without electricity, in Primorske there are hits on private cars: the enemy continues to terrorize the frontline territories.




