Air defense forces neutralized 114 Russian drones
During the night of April 23, 2025, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 134 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

  • The successful defense operation led to the shooting down of 67 Shahed attack UAVs and other drones, ensuring the safety of multiple regions in Ukraine.
  • A significant number of 47 enemy drones-simulators were also lost in location, highlighting the efficacy of the defense strategy.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 23 — what is known

A new air attack began at 9:30 p.m. on April 22 from the launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:30, it has been confirmed that 67 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also draws attention to the fact that 47 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

This time, the Kharkiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions came under enemy attack.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

