Over 200 drones, missiles, and boats staged a powerful "bavovna" in Russia

The Russian government has announced an attack by a large number of drones, missiles, and unmanned boats on various regions of the aggressor country and occupied Crimea. Eyewitnesses are already publishing videos from the scene.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 3 — what is known so far

The Russian Ministry of Defense does not disclose the exact number of drones, missiles, and boats that attacked the aggressor country that night.

Despite this, the defense ministry claims that their air defenses managed to destroy as many as 170 drones, which indicates that there were many more, since the Russians cannot shoot down most targets.

It is also stated that:

96 drones were liquidated over the territory of occupied Crimea,

47 — over the Krasnodar Territory,

9 — over the territory of Rostov region

8 UAVs each — over the territories of the Bryansk and Kursk regions,

2 drones were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region.

Moreover, it is claimed that 8 Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 3 Ukrainian Neptune-MD guided missiles were shot down over the Black Sea.

And 14 Ukrainian unmanned boats were allegedly destroyed in the Black Sea. There is no confirmation of these words.