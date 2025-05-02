Watch: Powerful "bavovna" thunders in Crimea after attack by over 100 drones

The authorities of the aggressor country, Russia, claim that during the night of May 2, its air defense forces were allegedly able to destroy 121 drones over the territory of occupied Crimea and several regions of the Russian Federation. The Russian Defense Ministry has traditionally accused Ukraine of the attack.

Explosions and fires in Crimea on May 2 — what is known

The fact of the attack was confirmed by the so-called Kremlin protege in Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that 89 drones were allegedly shot down over Crimea, and another 23 over the Black Sea.

It is also indicated that 4 drones allegedly failed to reach their targets over the Krasnodar Territory, 2 over the Oryol Region of the Russian Federation, and 1 each over the Bryansk and Belgorod Regions of the Russian Federation and over the waters of the Sea of Azov.

According to local residents, loud explosions were heard in Sevastopol, Dzhankoy, as well as in Saki, Novofedorivka, and Kachi, where military airfields are located.

In addition, it became known about a fire in the village of Uglove, near the Kachi airfield.

The loud sounds that were heard in the city are our military repelling an attempted drone attack. According to preliminary information, 7 UAVs have already been destroyed in the air over the sea at a great distance from the coast, — stated Rozvozhaye. Share

According to the latter, the Russian fleet, in cooperation with air defense forces, tried to repel a massive combined attack on Sevastopol over the sea in the area of the city of Chersonese, in the area of Sevastopol Bay, Kachi and Balaklava."