The US is ready for a painful sanctions blow against Russia

As Reuters has learned, US officials have finally finalized new economic sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. However, US President Donald Trump has not yet decided to implement them.

The US may tighten sanctions against Russia

Media insiders claim that the main target of the new sanctions package is the state-owned Russian energy giant Gazprom.

In addition, it is indicated that large Russian companies operating in the natural resources and banking sectors will be hit.

For now, anonymous sources are in no hurry to reveal all the details.

It is not yet clear whether the package will be approved by Trump, whose sympathy for Moscow's statements and actions has turned to frustration over Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's ignoring his calls for a ceasefire and peace talks. Share

It also became known that the US National Security Council is doing everything possible to formulate an even more punitive set of actions against Russia.

Despite the fact that the United States is ready to increase economic pressure on Russia, everyone is waiting for Trump's final decision on this issue.