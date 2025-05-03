The US is ready for a painful sanctions blow against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

The US is ready for a painful sanctions blow against Russia

The US may tighten sanctions against Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As Reuters has learned, US officials have finally finalized new economic sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. However, US President Donald Trump has not yet decided to implement them.

Points of attention

  • The situation is driven by frustration over Russia's actions in Ukraine and the lack of response to diplomatic calls for peace talks, leading to a potential increase in economic pressure by the US.
  • Despite the readiness to tighten sanctions, it remains uncertain if President Trump will ultimately approve the measures or opt for diplomatic solutions to end the conflict in Ukraine.

The US may tighten sanctions against Russia

Media insiders claim that the main target of the new sanctions package is the state-owned Russian energy giant Gazprom.

In addition, it is indicated that large Russian companies operating in the natural resources and banking sectors will be hit.

For now, anonymous sources are in no hurry to reveal all the details.

It is not yet clear whether the package will be approved by Trump, whose sympathy for Moscow's statements and actions has turned to frustration over Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's ignoring his calls for a ceasefire and peace talks.

It also became known that the US National Security Council is doing everything possible to formulate an even more punitive set of actions against Russia.

Despite the fact that the United States is ready to increase economic pressure on Russia, everyone is waiting for Trump's final decision on this issue.

There is a high probability that at some point the US president will try to persuade Putin to end the war against Ukraine using diplomatic tools.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is not the end yet." Who is ready to fight Trump to save Crimea?
Ukraine has powerful allies in the process of returning Crimea
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Trump punched Putin in the teeth." What's really happening with Russia
Trump continues to unknowingly destroy Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump may challenge Putin — ex-US ambassador
Trump began to open his eyes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?