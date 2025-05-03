The US is ready for a painful sanctions blow against Russia

As Reuters has learned, US officials have finally finalized new economic sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. However, US President Donald Trump has not yet decided to implement them.
Points of attention
- The situation is driven by frustration over Russia's actions in Ukraine and the lack of response to diplomatic calls for peace talks, leading to a potential increase in economic pressure by the US.
- Despite the readiness to tighten sanctions, it remains uncertain if President Trump will ultimately approve the measures or opt for diplomatic solutions to end the conflict in Ukraine.
The US may tighten sanctions against Russia
Media insiders claim that the main target of the new sanctions package is the state-owned Russian energy giant Gazprom.
In addition, it is indicated that large Russian companies operating in the natural resources and banking sectors will be hit.
For now, anonymous sources are in no hurry to reveal all the details.
It also became known that the US National Security Council is doing everything possible to formulate an even more punitive set of actions against Russia.
Despite the fact that the United States is ready to increase economic pressure on Russia, everyone is waiting for Trump's final decision on this issue.
There is a high probability that at some point the US president will try to persuade Putin to end the war against Ukraine using diplomatic tools.
