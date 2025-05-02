Trump may challenge Putin — ex-US ambassador

The New York Times notes that US President Donald Trump has dramatically changed his attitude towards Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He may be starting to realize who is who, but it is too early to rejoice.
Points of attention
- Despite the potential for Trump to challenge Putin, analysts warn that his stance could still change, emphasizing the unpredictability of the situation.
- The world is on edge, waiting to see if Trump will take decisive action against Putin and halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine, marking a significant shift in US foreign policy.
Trump began to open his eyes
According to journalists, the US president's zigzag approach shocked many.
As is known, Trump constantly shifts the blame from Putin to Zelensky and vice versa and cannot choose a single position on this issue.
Analysts and political experts say that it is too early to rejoice, because the US president may suddenly change his position again.
The whole world is currently waiting for Trump to finally dare to challenge Putin and stop Russia from invading Ukraine.
