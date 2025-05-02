Trump may challenge Putin — ex-US ambassador
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump may challenge Putin — ex-US ambassador

Trump began to open his eyes
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

The New York Times notes that US President Donald Trump has dramatically changed his attitude towards Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He may be starting to realize who is who, but it is too early to rejoice.

Points of attention

  • Despite the potential for Trump to challenge Putin, analysts warn that his stance could still change, emphasizing the unpredictability of the situation.
  • The world is on edge, waiting to see if Trump will take decisive action against Putin and halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine, marking a significant shift in US foreign policy.

Trump began to open his eyes

According to journalists, the US president's zigzag approach shocked many.

As is known, Trump constantly shifts the blame from Putin to Zelensky and vice versa and cannot choose a single position on this issue.

Trump's failure to fulfill his promise to quickly end the war in Ukraine is clearly causing him irritation. And now Trump's frustration seems to have shifted from Zelensky to Putin.

Analysts and political experts say that it is too early to rejoice, because the US president may suddenly change his position again.

The whole world is currently waiting for Trump to finally dare to challenge Putin and stop Russia from invading Ukraine.

Trump's irritation, impatience, and even frustration with Putin have grown significantly... Trump may now be less dependent on the Russian dictator than in his first term, and therefore more willing to challenge him, — former US Ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor Jr. voiced his prediction.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Western intelligence learned about a sharp change in Putin's plans for Ukraine
What to expect from Putin next?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A real breakthrough is coming very soon." Trump has a new demand for Ukraine and Russia
The US wants to see real progress
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will not be mediators." The US appealed to Ukraine and Russia
US Department of State
The States warned Kyiv and Moscow about important changes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?