As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, Ukraine and Russia must soon demonstrate a real breakthrough in the process of ending the war. This will increase the likelihood that the US will not abandon the negotiations.
Points of attention
- Despite some progress, the gap between Russia and Ukraine in reaching a resolution remains substantial, prompting urgency for tangible advancements.
- The imminent need for substantial progress necessitates prompt action to avoid a potential shift in the US stance on the conflict resolution.
The US wants to see real progress
The Head of the State Department drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been unable to capture all of Ukraine for many years in a row.
As the American diplomat noted, the peace process "needs a real breakthrough very soon," as President Trump "will have to decide how much time he is willing to devote to this."
Against this backdrop, Rubio added that there are supposedly more important issues to address in the world.
He also added that the States cannot ignore Iran's nuclear ambitions and other serious problems.
