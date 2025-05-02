"A real breakthrough is coming very soon." Trump has a new demand for Ukraine and Russia
The US wants to see real progress
Source:  Fox News

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, Ukraine and Russia must soon demonstrate a real breakthrough in the process of ending the war. This will increase the likelihood that the US will not abandon the negotiations.

  • Despite some progress, the gap between Russia and Ukraine in reaching a resolution remains substantial, prompting urgency for tangible advancements.
  • The imminent need for substantial progress necessitates prompt action to avoid a potential shift in the US stance on the conflict resolution.

The Head of the State Department drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been unable to capture all of Ukraine for many years in a row.

And Ukraine cannot push the Russians back to where they were in 2014. We know where Russia is now. We know where Ukraine is. They are still far apart. They are closer, but still far away.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

As the American diplomat noted, the peace process "needs a real breakthrough very soon," as President Trump "will have to decide how much time he is willing to devote to this."

Against this backdrop, Rubio added that there are supposedly more important issues to address in the world.

"I'm not saying that the war in Ukraine is not important, but what is happening with China is more important in the long term for the world," the US Secretary of State believes.

He also added that the States cannot ignore Iran's nuclear ambitions and other serious problems.

"Therefore, something must happen soon to make progress, otherwise the president will have to make a decision," Rubio emphasized.

