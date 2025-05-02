According to US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, the war of aggression that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over 11 years will not be able to end in the near future. It is important to understand that this statement contradicts previous promises by Donald Trump's team about a quick ceasefire on the front.
Points of attention
- Vance highlights the urgency for Kyiv and Moscow to reach an agreement and stop the loss of lives in the conflict.
- Despite the challenges, Vance maintains hope for the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump's team backs down
The US Vice President does not hide that his predictions for the end of the war have changed dramatically in light of recent events.
As is known, the aggressor country Russia does not want to cease fire on the front and negotiate with Ukraine on specific solutions.
According to him, the Trump team currently faces a key task — to help Russia and Ukraine "find a compromise" to end the war.
The US Vice President once again drew attention to the fact that only Kyiv and Moscow should reach an agreement and stop the bloodshed.
As Vance admitted, he still remains optimistic about the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
