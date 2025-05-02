As reported by American leader Donald Trump, on May 8 the United States will celebrate Victory Day in World War II, and on November 11 - in World War I.
Points of attention
- Trump's decision to rename and celebrate Victory Days for World War II and World War I aims to emphasize national pride and the importance of acknowledging historical achievements.
- By announcing the new Victory Day celebrations, Trump aims to reignite a sense of patriotism and recognition of the sacrifices made by the United States in securing victory in World War II and World War I.
Trump announced his new decision
The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that many US allies and their partners celebrate May 8 as Victory Day.
Against this background, Donald Trump began to cynically claim that the United States did much more than any other country to achieve a victorious outcome in World War II.
The head of the White House continues to assert that it was the United States that won both wars and, they say, no one was next to them in strength, courage, or military brilliance.
