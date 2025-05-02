As reported by American leader Donald Trump, on May 8 the United States will celebrate Victory Day in World War II, and on November 11 - in World War I.

Trump announced his new decision

The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that many US allies and their partners celebrate May 8 as Victory Day.

Against this background, Donald Trump began to cynically claim that the United States did much more than any other country to achieve a victorious outcome in World War II.

I hereby rename May 8 as Victory Day in World War II and November 11 as Victory Day in World War I. Donald Trump President of the United States

The head of the White House continues to assert that it was the United States that won both wars and, they say, no one was next to them in strength, courage, or military brilliance.