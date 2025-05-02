Western intelligence learned about a sharp change in Putin's plans for Ukraine

Western intelligence agencies have learned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may have changed his goals in the war against Ukraine because he has overestimated his capabilities and strength. Most likely, he will focus on already occupied Ukrainian territories and solving economic problems.

What to expect from Putin next?

According to intelligence insiders, the Russian dictator has decided to focus on short-term goals.

First of all, it is about strengthening its control over the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin can no longer ignore the fact that the Russian economy has encountered large-scale problems that could lead to its total collapse.

According to journalists, this reflects an evolution compared to recent estimates by American and Western intelligence agencies.

What is important to understand is that not so long ago, Putin believed that the current state of the war was advantageous to him, that he had the momentum, as well as the human resources, to wage a longer war against Ukraine.