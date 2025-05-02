Subsoil Agreement. When Ukraine and the US Can Get the First Profits

Reuters news agency draws attention to the fact that profits from the so-called "subsoil deal" between Ukraine and the United States may not arrive for at least 10 years. According to journalists, obtaining financial benefits will be extremely difficult due to the war, infrastructure destroyed by Russia, and the lack of geological research.

Implementing the subsoil agreement will not be easy

To realistically assess the prospects for Ukraine and the United States, journalists spoke with a number of experts in this field.

According to the latter, development in countries with a developed mining sector, such as Canada or Australia, takes from 10 to 20 years.

As for Ukraine, this period may be even longer due to the large number of challenges.

First of all, of course, we are talking about the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over 11 years.

We also cannot ignore the fact that energy, transport, and logistics infrastructure has suffered significant damage.

Moreover, experts warned that most deposits still do not have full-fledged geological studies that would confirm the economic feasibility of their development.

There can also be serious problems with investments.

Adam Webb, head of minerals at the consulting company Benchmark Minerals Intelligence, made a statement on this occasion.