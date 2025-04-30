Subsoil Agreement. What the US demanded from Ukraine before signing

What does the US want from Ukraine before signing a subsoil agreement?

The Financial Times article states that problems arose when First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenko flew to Washington - the team of her American colleague Scott Bessant told her that she should "be ready to sign all the agreements or return home."

The US wants Ukraine to sign both a framework agreement and a detailed document on the creation of a fund that will allow for the completion of the minerals agreement as a whole, Ukrainian interlocutors say.

The Ukrainians said the U.S. account was inaccurate and that they could not sign both documents on Wednesday because the fund agreement must be ratified by the country's parliament before it can be signed.

According to the publication's source, today, April 30, negotiations on the signing were not completed because Kyiv sought to revise the terms agreed over the weekend. At the same time, US officials are concerned because they believe this will reduce transparency. However, the document can still be signed if the Ukrainian side returns to the original terms.

A Ukrainian official who participated in the negotiations expressed disappointment with the American side and suggested that it "will not be satisfied with anything." Share

He added that the chances of a deal are slightly better, at 50/50.