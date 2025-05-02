"We will not be mediators." The US appealed to Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump's team has warned that the White House will change its approach to the Russia-Ukraine settlement process, primarily by reducing its role in the matter.

The States warned Kyiv and Moscow about important changes

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce made a statement on this matter.

She made it clear that for now, Trump is not going to tighten sanctions against Russia, but will continue to actively use diplomatic tools.

Bruce officially confirmed that the United States does indeed intend to "change its approach" to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"We will not be mediators. That's what I mentioned on Tuesday. The nature of how this will change is that we are still committed to this and we are trying to do and we are doing what we can. But we are not going to fly around the world at the first call and be a mediator of meetings, this is now between the two sides," the State Department spokeswoman explained. Share

According to her, the time has come when Kyiv and Moscow need to present and develop specific ideas along this path.