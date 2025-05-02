"We will not be mediators." The US appealed to Ukraine and Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

US Department of State
The States warned Kyiv and Moscow about important changes
US President Donald Trump's team has warned that the White House will change its approach to the Russia-Ukraine settlement process, primarily by reducing its role in the matter.

Points of attention

  • The announcement signifies a call for Kyiv and Moscow to take the lead in presenting and developing specific ideas for resolving the conflict.
  • As the US withdraws from its mediator role, the focus shifts towards the two sides directly engaging in negotiations and reaching a resolution independently.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce made a statement on this matter.

She made it clear that for now, Trump is not going to tighten sanctions against Russia, but will continue to actively use diplomatic tools.

Bruce officially confirmed that the United States does indeed intend to "change its approach" to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"We will not be mediators. That's what I mentioned on Tuesday. The nature of how this will change is that we are still committed to this and we are trying to do and we are doing what we can. But we are not going to fly around the world at the first call and be a mediator of meetings, this is now between the two sides," the State Department spokeswoman explained.

According to her, the time has come when Kyiv and Moscow need to present and develop specific ideas along this path.

"That will be their task," Bruce said.

