The General Staff reported on new successes of the AFU at the front

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, two artillery systems, two air defense systems and one electronic warfare station of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 3, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/03/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 955,470 (+1,170) people,

tanks — 10,745 (+4) units,

artillery systems — 27234 (+48) units,

air defense systems — 1153 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34,665 (+126) units,

cruise missiles — 3197 (+1) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 47003 (+121) units,

special equipment — 3870 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 2, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, as well as 101 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 183 anti-aircraft missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out almost 6,700 attacks, 131 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,694 kamikaze drones for the attack.