Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has overestimated his ability to manipulate other world leaders. US President Donald Trump is already starting to open his eyes and is ready to fight back against the Kremlin, former CIA director Ralph Goff has noted.
Points of attention
- Putin's grave mistake in underestimating Trump's intentions may have significant repercussions on international relations.
- The shifting dynamics between US and Russia highlight the complex interplay of power dynamics in global politics.
Putin has outdone himself again
Ralph Goff noted that for quite a long time, Trump's strategy has been to soften the conversation and flatter Putin.
According to the former CIA chief, Putin — as a former intelligence officer — may continue to try to manipulate Trump.
However, the Russian dictator will not be able to ignore for long the fact that he has already made a "grave mistake" regarding Trump and his games with him.
It's no secret that the US president has already begun to change course towards Russia.
He also warned that by the end of the summer, the entire front line would essentially become a "death zone" 20-50 km long.
