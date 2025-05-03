"He made a big mistake." How Putin will pay for playing games with Trump
Putin has outdone himself again
Source:  The Times

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has overestimated his ability to manipulate other world leaders. US President Donald Trump is already starting to open his eyes and is ready to fight back against the Kremlin, former CIA director Ralph Goff has noted.

  • Putin's grave mistake in underestimating Trump's intentions may have significant repercussions on international relations.
  • The shifting dynamics between US and Russia highlight the complex interplay of power dynamics in global politics.

Ralph Goff noted that for quite a long time, Trump's strategy has been to soften the conversation and flatter Putin.

The main goal of the US president is to distract Russia from China.

According to the former CIA chief, Putin — as a former intelligence officer — may continue to try to manipulate Trump.

However, the Russian dictator will not be able to ignore for long the fact that he has already made a "grave mistake" regarding Trump and his games with him.

It's no secret that the US president has already begun to change course towards Russia.

"In the end, Putin will show what the problem is, and the problem is in Moscow, not in Kyiv," explained Goff.

He also warned that by the end of the summer, the entire front line would essentially become a "death zone" 20-50 km long.

It will be an area where it is impossible to move because there are so many drones in the air and robots, sensors, and mines on the ground.

