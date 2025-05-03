"He made a big mistake." How Putin will pay for playing games with Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has overestimated his ability to manipulate other world leaders. US President Donald Trump is already starting to open his eyes and is ready to fight back against the Kremlin, former CIA director Ralph Goff has noted.

Putin has outdone himself again

Ralph Goff noted that for quite a long time, Trump's strategy has been to soften the conversation and flatter Putin.

The main goal of the US president is to distract Russia from China. Share

According to the former CIA chief, Putin — as a former intelligence officer — may continue to try to manipulate Trump.

However, the Russian dictator will not be able to ignore for long the fact that he has already made a "grave mistake" regarding Trump and his games with him.

It's no secret that the US president has already begun to change course towards Russia.

"In the end, Putin will show what the problem is, and the problem is in Moscow, not in Kyiv," explained Goff. Share

He also warned that by the end of the summer, the entire front line would essentially become a "death zone" 20-50 km long.