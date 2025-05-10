Macron, Starmer, Merz and Tusk arrived in Kyiv — the reason is known

French leader Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British prime ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have arrived in the Ukrainian capital. In Kyiv, they intend to participate in a "coalition of the willing."
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlights the necessity of a strong coalition to guarantee safety according to a common vision.
- The presence of European leaders in Kyiv signals a significant step towards reinforcing the existing security architecture.
What is known about the visit of European leaders to Ukraine
According to Ukrainian journalists, Kyiv's main allies in the war against Russia were met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and OPU Chairman Andriy Yermak.
In addition, the head of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovsky was also present.
Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing". This happened during a speech at the JEF summit.
The head of state emphasized that this coalition must be strong enough to guarantee security.
