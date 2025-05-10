Macron, Starmer, Merz and Tusk arrived in Kyiv — the reason is known
Category
Politics
Publication date

Macron, Starmer, Merz and Tusk arrived in Kyiv — the reason is known

What is known about the visit of European leaders to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Public

French leader Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British prime ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have arrived in the Ukrainian capital. In Kyiv, they intend to participate in a "coalition of the willing."

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlights the necessity of a strong coalition to guarantee safety according to a common vision.
  • The presence of European leaders in Kyiv signals a significant step towards reinforcing the existing security architecture.

What is known about the visit of European leaders to Ukraine

According to Ukrainian journalists, Kyiv's main allies in the war against Russia were met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and OPU Chairman Andriy Yermak.

In addition, the head of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovsky was also present.

Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing". This happened during a speech at the JEF summit.

The head of state emphasized that this coalition must be strong enough to guarantee security.

In Ukraine, we are also preparing for a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" — serious work lies ahead. We need this coalition, and it must be strong enough to guarantee security in accordance with our common vision. I am sure: Europe will only benefit from such teamwork — it will help strengthen the entire existing security architecture. Tomorrow — meetings

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Western intelligence learned about a sharp change in Putin's plans for Ukraine
What to expect from Putin next?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine ate Russian T-80 tanks alive — former US Army officer
What's wrong with the Russian T-80 tank?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin has made a cynical demand for the start of a 30-day ceasefire
Kremlin continues to invent new demands

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?