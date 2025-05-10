Trump admitted why he still hasn't been able to end Russia's war against Ukraine

American leader Donald Trump admitted to a closed circle of his associates that resolving international conflicts, in particular ending Russian aggression in Ukraine, turned out to be a much more difficult task than he imagined.

Trump overestimated his own strength

The Wall Street Journal learned from his insiders that the head of the White House described his efforts to stop Russia's war against Ukraine as "growing frustration."

Moreover, Trump complained about sleepless nights because of the impossibility of resolving this problem.

The US president's associates asked what foreign policy challenges were the most difficult for him.

Trump frankly admitted that conducting negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was especially difficult.

He wants to get everything, the American leader complained, referring to Ukraine. Share

What is important to understand is that more than 100 days have passed since Donald Trump returned to the White House, but there is still no significant progress.