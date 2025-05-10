Is Russia ready for new breakthroughs on the front — the European Commissioner's forecast
The Russian army is in a dead end
Читати українською
Source:  Public

According to European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has changed significantly, and as of today, it does not look like the Russian Federation will be able to achieve even "any major victories."

Points of attention

  • Kubilius advocates for a strategy of exerting force and pressure on Russia by both the United States and Europe to help establish peace in Ukraine.
  • The forecast by Kubilius underscores the importance of maintaining Ukraine's positions on the front line and the potential for a resolution through external support and diplomatic efforts.

Kubilyus draws attention to the fact that UAVs are now playing a key role in the war.

This is what prevents the side that has more resources, like Russia, from significantly advancing the front line, he stressed.

As the European Commissioner noted, it is important to realize that the aggressor country is not as strong as it claims.

That is why the Kremlin is involving North Korean soldiers in the fighting on the front, and has also become dependent on Iranian technologies.

Taking into account all these factors, the European politician is optimistic about the future.

Ukraine can maintain its positions on the front line, the West can increase its support. And this can bring a result that will allow us to see the prospect of a just peace, — Kubilius believes.

He also voiced the forecast that peace can be established only through force on the Ukrainian side.

Both the Americans and Europe should put pressure on Russia. "I would like the American strategy to bear fruit," Kubilius added.




