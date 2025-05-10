Following recent events, US President Donald Trump and his team have identified Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as the main obstacle to ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This indicates a strengthening of the White House's position on this issue.

Trump understood who he was dealing with

As journalists managed to find out, European politicians are negotiating with the White House on the final version of the ultimatum for a 30-day ceasefire on the front.

If dictator Putin refuses this proposal, sanctions against Russia will be significantly strengthened.

What is important to understand is that the plans are not yet final and depend on the position of the Trump team, which demands an unconditional month-long ceasefire and responsibility of both sides for its observance.

Diplomatic activity around the end of the longest and bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II has noticeably increased after a series of meetings of diplomats from the United States, Europe and Ukraine, in particular in London and Paris. Share

A key result of recent events is that the Trump team's position on the war in Ukraine has strengthened — Putin is now seen as a serious obstacle to achieving peace.