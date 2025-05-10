Following recent events, US President Donald Trump and his team have identified Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as the main obstacle to ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This indicates a strengthening of the White House's position on this issue.
Points of attention
- Recent diplomatic meetings in London and Paris have shown increased activity towards ending the conflict, with Putin now being viewed as a serious obstacle to achieving peace.
- Official Washington is considering various scenarios to increase economic pressure on Russia, but final decisions on sanctions have yet to be made.
Trump understood who he was dealing with
As journalists managed to find out, European politicians are negotiating with the White House on the final version of the ultimatum for a 30-day ceasefire on the front.
If dictator Putin refuses this proposal, sanctions against Russia will be significantly strengthened.
What is important to understand is that the plans are not yet final and depend on the position of the Trump team, which demands an unconditional month-long ceasefire and responsibility of both sides for its observance.
A key result of recent events is that the Trump team's position on the war in Ukraine has strengthened — Putin is now seen as a serious obstacle to achieving peace.
Against this background, official Washington has already prepared several scenarios for increasing economic pressure on Russia, but final decisions have not yet been made.
