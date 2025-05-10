Merz arrived in Kyiv and immediately issued an ultimatum to Putin
Source:  Bild

On the morning of May 10, the new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, made his first official visit to Kyiv. Against this backdrop, he addressed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a clear and tough ultimatum.

  • The ultimatum underscores the determination of Merkel's government to push for peace talks and end the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means.
  • Friedrich Merz emphasizes a willingness to take further action if necessary to achieve peace, indicating a readiness for decisive measures if Putin does not comply.

Merz publicly appealed to Putin

As the new German leader noted, he and other allies of Ukraine insist on a 30-day ceasefire.

He also stressed that during this time there will be an opportunity to prepare peace talks.

Now the ball is in Putin's court and he must respond to this proposal, — Merz stressed.

According to the German Chancellor, if the Russian dictator does not agree to a ceasefire, Ukraine's allies are ready for tough and decisive action.

In the event of refusal, there will be a serious increase in sanctions and large-scale support for Ukraine — political, financial and military.

He also stressed that the States and directly American leader Donald Trump support this approach, presumably because they are "losing patience" with Putin.

If a ceasefire cannot be achieved, the US will tighten sanctions against Russia... If the need arises, if it helps end the war, I am ready to do a lot, Merz added.

