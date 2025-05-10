Zelensky and European leaders called Trump — first details

On May 10, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of 4 European countries – Germany, France, Poland, and Britain – held telephone talks with US President Donald Trump.

What is known about Zelensky's new conversation with Trump

The first details were shared by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

According to him, on May 10, five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — had a productive telephone conversation with Trump regarding peace efforts.

What is important to understand is that this happened after the meeting of the "coalition of the determined" in Kyiv.

Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea for at least 30 days, starting on Monday. Share

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that if dictator Putin agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a long-term cessation of hostilities and confidence-building measures can pave the way for peace talks.

As mentioned earlier, Macron, Merz, Starmer, and Tusk called on Moscow for a 30-day ceasefire on the eve of their arrival in Ukraine.

Moreover, the French and German leaders publicly threatened Russia with strong sanctions.