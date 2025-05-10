Russia, in its traditional manner, has reacted brazenly to the ceasefire deadline set by the "coalition of the determined." At the same time, Moscow assures that it is not afraid of sanctions.

Russia cynically responded to the proposal for a ceasefire on the front

This was said by Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

We are already used to sanctions. We even imagine what we will do after the announcement of these sanctions, how we will minimize their consequences, and so on. We have learned this, so scaring us with these sanctions is an empty matter.

At the same time, the first to react to the ultimatum of the "coalition of the determined" was the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. In his X (Twitter), he lashed out with insults at the European leaders who participated in the meeting in Kyiv.

Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk were supposed to be discussing peace in Kyiv. Instead they are firing off threats at Russia. Either a truce to give the Bandera hordes a break, or new sanctions. You think that's reasonable, huh? Shove these peace plans up your pangender asses! Share

Let us recall that on May 12, the leaders of European countries arrived in Kyiv — French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the "coalition of the determined", and then called US President Donald Trump.

After the leaders' conversation, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stated that Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea for at least 30 days, starting from Monday, May 12.