Trump found a new "lever of influence" on Putin

According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, US leader Donald Trump plans to use the mineral agreement with Ukraine as a tool to pressure Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, primarily as part of the process of ending the war.

What is Trump up to?

Bessent once again reminded that the idea for the minerals agreement belonged to the US president.

Donald Trump's team believes it will yield several results.

The US Treasury Secretary emphasized that, first of all, it is about "new levers of influence" on dictator Putin.

First, it will create additional leverage for him in negotiations with the Russian leadership when the right moment comes, Bessent added. Share

He also noted that the key idea was to sign an agreement that would show that "there is no disagreement between the United States and the Ukrainian people."

According to Bessent, this was supposed to be a symbol for Ukrainians that the United States remains by their side.