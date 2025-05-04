Media learned about secret agreement between Ukraine and the US

According to The New York Times, the United States will soon provide Ukraine with an upgraded Patriot air defense system, previously based in Israel. In addition, Kyiv is in talks with allies about the possible transfer of another system from Germany or Greece.
Points of attention
- The arrival of new weapons comes at a critical time following a deadly missile attack on Kyiv, emphasizing the urgency of bolstering Ukraine's defenses.
- Despite uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump's direct involvement, the agreement showcases a commitment to ending the war in Ukraine and halting further casualties.
Even more Patriot for Ukraine
Insiders do not reveal whether US President Donald Trump directly supported this decision.
It is quite possible that this agreement was concluded during Joe Biden's tenure.
US National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt made a statement on this matter:
The Pentagon recently officially confirmed that it "continues to supply Ukraine with equipment from previously approved" packages.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about weapons from existing stocks and new purchases.
As mentioned earlier, back in 2024, Kyiv requested the provision of seven Patriot systems.
According to the latest data, Ukraine currently has eight, but only six are in working order. Two more are being modernized.
