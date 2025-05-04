Media learned about secret agreement between Ukraine and the US
Media learned about secret agreement between Ukraine and the US

Source:  The New York Times

According to The New York Times, the United States will soon provide Ukraine with an upgraded Patriot air defense system, previously based in Israel. In addition, Kyiv is in talks with allies about the possible transfer of another system from Germany or Greece.

  • The arrival of new weapons comes at a critical time following a deadly missile attack on Kyiv, emphasizing the urgency of bolstering Ukraine's defenses.
  • Despite uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump's direct involvement, the agreement showcases a commitment to ending the war in Ukraine and halting further casualties.

Insiders do not reveal whether US President Donald Trump directly supported this decision.

It is quite possible that this agreement was concluded during Joe Biden's tenure.

US National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt made a statement on this matter:

"President Trump has made it clear: he wants the war in Ukraine to end and the killings to stop," he said.

The Pentagon recently officially confirmed that it "continues to supply Ukraine with equipment from previously approved" packages.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about weapons from existing stocks and new purchases.

The new shipment of weapons arrives in Ukraine at a time when Russia has stepped up missile attacks, including the attack on Kyiv on April 24, which was the bloodiest in the past year.

As mentioned earlier, back in 2024, Kyiv requested the provision of seven Patriot systems.

According to the latest data, Ukraine currently has eight, but only six are in working order. Two more are being modernized.

