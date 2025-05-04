Media learned about secret agreement between Ukraine and the US

According to The New York Times, the United States will soon provide Ukraine with an upgraded Patriot air defense system, previously based in Israel. In addition, Kyiv is in talks with allies about the possible transfer of another system from Germany or Greece.

Even more Patriot for Ukraine

Insiders do not reveal whether US President Donald Trump directly supported this decision.

It is quite possible that this agreement was concluded during Joe Biden's tenure.

US National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt made a statement on this matter:

"President Trump has made it clear: he wants the war in Ukraine to end and the killings to stop," he said. Share

The Pentagon recently officially confirmed that it "continues to supply Ukraine with equipment from previously approved" packages.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about weapons from existing stocks and new purchases.

The new shipment of weapons arrives in Ukraine at a time when Russia has stepped up missile attacks, including the attack on Kyiv on April 24, which was the bloodiest in the past year. Share

As mentioned earlier, back in 2024, Kyiv requested the provision of seven Patriot systems.