Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed his indignation after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's statements that Ukraine cannot ensure the safety of politicians who will participate in the May 9 celebrations in Moscow.
Points of attention
- Fico criticizes the mixing of past and present by Zelensky and urges respect for countries that contributed most to victory over fascism.
- Overall, Fico expresses disappointment with Zelensky's comments and advocates for a peaceful celebration of the 80th anniversary.
Fico was afraid that he could be attacked by Ukraine in Moscow
According to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, with his statements, Ukrainian leader Zelensky is threatening the henchmen of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin who will come to the parade in Moscow.
As Fico cynically noted, he said he was very sorry that "Zelensky and others are mixing the past with the present."
Against this backdrop, he called for accepting Putin's proposal for a ceasefire when it came to celebrating the 80th anniversary.
