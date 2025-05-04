Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed his indignation after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's statements that Ukraine cannot ensure the safety of politicians who will participate in the May 9 celebrations in Moscow.

Fico was afraid that he could be attacked by Ukraine in Moscow

According to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, with his statements, Ukrainian leader Zelensky is threatening the henchmen of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin who will come to the parade in Moscow.

I reject such threats for security reasons. I fully respect that the safety of participants is an internal matter of the Russian Federation. But if Mr. Zelensky believes that his exclamations will force foreign delegations not to come, then he is deeply mistaken. But I had to express my condemnation of this way of speaking. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

As Fico cynically noted, he said he was very sorry that "Zelensky and others are mixing the past with the present."

Against this backdrop, he called for accepting Putin's proposal for a ceasefire when it came to celebrating the 80th anniversary.