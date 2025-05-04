Scholz leaves the post of Chancellor — he addressed Ukraine and the EU

German leader Olaf Scholz delivered his final speech as Chancellor of Germany. He called for the preservation of a united and peaceful Europe, despite all the challenges and threats on the international stage. According to Scholz, Ukraine and Europe must do everything possible to return a sustainable and just peace to Ukraine.
- Scholz condemns Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for bringing war to Europe and urges Ukraine and the EU to resist this aggression.
- Europe is portrayed by Scholz as a symbol of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, standing against the horrors of war and upholding peace.
Scholz did not forget to mention Ukraine during his last speech
What is important to understand is that on May 6, the German Chancellor will officially resign.
Scholz linked his latest address to Russia's war against Ukraine and authoritarian trends that can be seen around the world.
He drew attention to the fact that Germany has a special responsibility because of its history.
According to the German leader, it is terrible that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has "brought war to Europe again."
Against this background, Scholz called on Ukraine and the EU not to accept this fact.
The German Chancellor noted that Europe is the embodiment of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, and is "a counterweight to the bloody horrors of war."
