Scholz leaves the post of Chancellor — he addressed Ukraine and the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date

Scholz leaves the post of Chancellor — he addressed Ukraine and the EU

Scholz did not forget to mention Ukraine during his last speech
Читати українською
Source:  DW

German leader Olaf Scholz delivered his final speech as Chancellor of Germany. He called for the preservation of a united and peaceful Europe, despite all the challenges and threats on the international stage. According to Scholz, Ukraine and Europe must do everything possible to return a sustainable and just peace to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Scholz condemns Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for bringing war to Europe and urges Ukraine and the EU to resist this aggression.
  • Europe is portrayed by Scholz as a symbol of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, standing against the horrors of war and upholding peace.

Scholz did not forget to mention Ukraine during his last speech

What is important to understand is that on May 6, the German Chancellor will officially resign.

Scholz linked his latest address to Russia's war against Ukraine and authoritarian trends that can be seen around the world.

He drew attention to the fact that Germany has a special responsibility because of its history.

One of the most important lessons from the war unleashed by the Germans, from the Nazi regime of terror, from the murder of millions of innocent women, children and men, is our deep conviction that our continent, that we Europeans, must once and for all leave wars between our peoples in the past.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

According to the German leader, it is terrible that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has "brought war to Europe again."

Against this background, Scholz called on Ukraine and the EU not to accept this fact.

The German Chancellor noted that Europe is the embodiment of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, and is "a counterweight to the bloody horrors of war."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When China Attacks Taiwan — Admiral Paparo's Prediction
What will happen to Taiwan?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Reconciliation with Ukraine is inevitable." Putin made a cynical statement
Putin again talks about “reconciliation”
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban lashed out at Zelensky after his address to Hungary
Orban escalates conflict with Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?