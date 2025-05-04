Scholz leaves the post of Chancellor — he addressed Ukraine and the EU

German leader Olaf Scholz delivered his final speech as Chancellor of Germany. He called for the preservation of a united and peaceful Europe, despite all the challenges and threats on the international stage. According to Scholz, Ukraine and Europe must do everything possible to return a sustainable and just peace to Ukraine.

Scholz did not forget to mention Ukraine during his last speech

What is important to understand is that on May 6, the German Chancellor will officially resign.

Scholz linked his latest address to Russia's war against Ukraine and authoritarian trends that can be seen around the world.

He drew attention to the fact that Germany has a special responsibility because of its history.

One of the most important lessons from the war unleashed by the Germans, from the Nazi regime of terror, from the murder of millions of innocent women, children and men, is our deep conviction that our continent, that we Europeans, must once and for all leave wars between our peoples in the past. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

According to the German leader, it is terrible that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has "brought war to Europe again."

Against this background, Scholz called on Ukraine and the EU not to accept this fact.