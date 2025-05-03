When China Attacks Taiwan — Admiral Paparo's Prediction

There is a high probability that the Chinese army will launch an invasion of Taiwan in 2027. However, the United States will not have enough forces to win the war, Admiral Samuel Paparo, the commander of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region, warned.
Points of attention
- With China's increasing military activities and rehearsals of various operations targeting Taiwan, the strategic landscape in the Indo-Pacific region is becoming more complex and potentially volatile.
- The US and its allies must closely monitor the evolving situation and enhance their defense readiness to effectively respond to potential threats from China in the Taiwan Strait.
What will happen to Taiwan?
According to Paparo, one cannot ignore the fact that the US military has significant advantages over China in underwater capabilities, as well as in space.
However, the PRC is already actively creating weapons systems, which means that the situation may change dramatically soon.
The American admiral draws attention to the fact that China produces two submarines per year, while the United States only 1.4.
As Paparo notes, the Chinese military has significantly increased its activity in the year since he took office.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-