When China Attacks Taiwan — Admiral Paparo's Prediction
Category
World
Publication date

When China Attacks Taiwan — Admiral Paparo's Prediction

What will happen to Taiwan?
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

There is a high probability that the Chinese army will launch an invasion of Taiwan in 2027. However, the United States will not have enough forces to win the war, Admiral Samuel Paparo, the commander of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region, warned.

Points of attention

  • With China's increasing military activities and rehearsals of various operations targeting Taiwan, the strategic landscape in the Indo-Pacific region is becoming more complex and potentially volatile.
  • The US and its allies must closely monitor the evolving situation and enhance their defense readiness to effectively respond to potential threats from China in the Taiwan Strait.

What will happen to Taiwan?

According to Paparo, one cannot ignore the fact that the US military has significant advantages over China in underwater capabilities, as well as in space.

However, the PRC is already actively creating weapons systems, which means that the situation may change dramatically soon.

The American admiral draws attention to the fact that China produces two submarines per year, while the United States only 1.4.

The situation with surface ships is even worse: China builds six combat warships annually, while the US builds only 1.8.

As Paparo notes, the Chinese military has significantly increased its activity in the year since he took office.

Beijing is rehearsing "the full spectrum of military operations" for Taiwan. This is a rehearsal of various options — from a direct invasion of the island to its naval blockade.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China is building landing barges to invade Taiwan
Construction of ships in China
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Taiwan has identified the year of a potential Chinese invasion
Taiwan
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When China could attack Taiwan — intelligence data
What to expect next from China

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?