When China Attacks Taiwan — Admiral Paparo's Prediction

There is a high probability that the Chinese army will launch an invasion of Taiwan in 2027. However, the United States will not have enough forces to win the war, Admiral Samuel Paparo, the commander of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region, warned.

What will happen to Taiwan?

According to Paparo, one cannot ignore the fact that the US military has significant advantages over China in underwater capabilities, as well as in space.

However, the PRC is already actively creating weapons systems, which means that the situation may change dramatically soon.

The American admiral draws attention to the fact that China produces two submarines per year, while the United States only 1.4.

The situation with surface ships is even worse: China builds six combat warships annually, while the US builds only 1.8. Share

As Paparo notes, the Chinese military has significantly increased its activity in the year since he took office.