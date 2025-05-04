"Reconciliation with Ukraine is inevitable." Putin made a cynical statement

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun to brazenly claim that reconciliation with Ukraine is inevitable and that it is only “a matter of time.” He has begun to ponder this while Russian troops continue to kill Ukrainian civilians.

Putin again talks about “reconciliation”

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin gave an interview to his propagandist Pavel Zarubin, which was timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of his dictatorship in Russia.

He began to claim that he had never had the need to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

"They wanted to provoke us, they wanted us to make mistakes. And there was no need to use the weapons you just mentioned. I hope there will be no need," Putin shamelessly lied. Share

What is important to understand is that the Kremlin actually stopped threatening nuclear weapons only after being pressured by the US and China.

The dictator also added that he intends to bring Russia's war against Ukraine to an end with the result he needs.

After this cynical statement, Putin made a strange prediction. He said that he was convinced that reconciliation with Ukraine would come in the future.