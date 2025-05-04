Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun to brazenly claim that reconciliation with Ukraine is inevitable and that it is only “a matter of time.” He has begun to ponder this while Russian troops continue to kill Ukrainian civilians.
Points of attention
- Putin's prediction of reconciliation with Ukraine in the future raises doubts about the true motives behind his statements and actions towards the conflict.
- The interview with Putin sheds light on his propaganda tactics and attempts to manipulate public perception of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Putin again talks about “reconciliation”
The illegitimate head of the Kremlin gave an interview to his propagandist Pavel Zarubin, which was timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of his dictatorship in Russia.
He began to claim that he had never had the need to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that the Kremlin actually stopped threatening nuclear weapons only after being pressured by the US and China.
The dictator also added that he intends to bring Russia's war against Ukraine to an end with the result he needs.
After this cynical statement, Putin made a strange prediction. He said that he was convinced that reconciliation with Ukraine would come in the future.
More on the topic
