"This is impossible." Zelensky publicly addressed Putin

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky noted, he considers Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's initiative to declare a three-day ceasefire from May 7 to 9 to be a "theatrical production."

Zelenskyy once again appealed to Putin

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Kyiv supports the option of an unconditional ceasefire proposed by Donald Trump's team.

We are following it. From this date or another — preferably earlier. So let's try for 30 days. Why a ceasefire for 30 days? Because it is impossible to agree on anything in three, five, seven days. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also recalled that complete silence cannot be achieved without its high-quality monitoring.

Zelensky believes that what Putin proposed is more of a theatrical performance on his part.