"This is impossible." Zelensky publicly addressed Putin

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky noted, he considers Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's initiative to declare a three-day ceasefire from May 7 to 9 to be a "theatrical production."
Points of attention
- Supporting Donald Trump's team's ceasefire initiative, Zelensky seeks a longer ceasefire duration for meaningful negotiations.
- The President of Ukraine highlights the importance of genuine commitment to peace over surface-level gestures in resolving the conflict.
Zelenskyy once again appealed to Putin
The President of Ukraine emphasized that Kyiv supports the option of an unconditional ceasefire proposed by Donald Trump's team.
The Head of State also recalled that complete silence cannot be achieved without its high-quality monitoring.
Zelensky believes that what Putin proposed is more of a theatrical performance on his part.
