"This is impossible." Zelensky publicly addressed Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"This is impossible." Zelensky publicly addressed Putin

Zelenskyy once again appealed to Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky noted, he considers Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's initiative to declare a three-day ceasefire from May 7 to 9 to be a "theatrical production."

Points of attention

  • Supporting Donald Trump's team's ceasefire initiative, Zelensky seeks a longer ceasefire duration for meaningful negotiations.
  • The President of Ukraine highlights the importance of genuine commitment to peace over surface-level gestures in resolving the conflict.

Zelenskyy once again appealed to Putin

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Kyiv supports the option of an unconditional ceasefire proposed by Donald Trump's team.

We are following it. From this date or another — preferably earlier. So let's try for 30 days. Why a ceasefire for 30 days? Because it is impossible to agree on anything in three, five, seven days.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State also recalled that complete silence cannot be achieved without its high-quality monitoring.

Zelensky believes that what Putin proposed is more of a theatrical performance on his part.

And that's why it just doesn't look very serious or very unserious. Playing in order to give a soft atmosphere for Putin to come out of isolation on May 9, and so that everyone feels comfortable and safe — those leaders, or Putin's friends, or partners, who will come, for one reason or another, to Kremlin Square on May 9," the Ukrainian leader added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He made a big mistake." How Putin will pay for playing games with Trump
Putin has outdone himself again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
2025 could be catastrophic for the Russian army
UK Ministry of Defence
The Russian army is losing more and more manpower and weapons
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump changes course on Russia and sends first signal
Trump may radically change his approach to Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?