Trump changes course on Russia and sends first signal

The Telegraph reports that US President Donald Trump has finally realised that one of the main reasons for his problems in ending Russia's war against Ukraine is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. At least, his latest decision suggests so.
Points of attention
- The future decisions regarding weapon supply to Ukraine and supporting Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions will demonstrate whether Trump is ready to take real action against Russian aggression.
- These developments may indicate a significant shift in US policy towards Russia under the Trump administration.
Trump may radically change his approach to Russia
According to journalists, the first signal the US president sent to the Kremlin was the unexpected and high-profile dismissal of Mike Volz from the position of national security adviser.
This decision can be interpreted as a fit with this direction of movement, despite the fact that Volz also held "hawkish" views on Russia.
According to journalists, only two important decisions in the future will demonstrate whether Trump is ready to take real action to stop the Russian dictator.
First of all, we are talking about the supply of weapons to Ukraine and additional aid packages.
In addition, Trump should support the bill promoted by Senator Lindsey Graham to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
