Trump changes course on Russia and sends first signal
Trump may radically change his approach to Russia
Source:  The Telegraph

The Telegraph reports that US President Donald Trump has finally realised that one of the main reasons for his problems in ending Russia's war against Ukraine is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. At least, his latest decision suggests so.

  • The future decisions regarding weapon supply to Ukraine and supporting Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions will demonstrate whether Trump is ready to take real action against Russian aggression.
  • These developments may indicate a significant shift in US policy towards Russia under the Trump administration.

According to journalists, the first signal the US president sent to the Kremlin was the unexpected and high-profile dismissal of Mike Volz from the position of national security adviser.

This decision can be interpreted as a fit with this direction of movement, despite the fact that Volz also held "hawkish" views on Russia.

The rejection of a hawk, whom his political base viewed with deep suspicion, could give Trump the cover he needs to change course and, paradoxically, move toward the policies recommended by his former national security adviser, the publication explains.

According to journalists, only two important decisions in the future will demonstrate whether Trump is ready to take real action to stop the Russian dictator.

First of all, we are talking about the supply of weapons to Ukraine and additional aid packages.

In addition, Trump should support the bill promoted by Senator Lindsey Graham to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

