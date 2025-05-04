"This is a historic moment." Budanov announced the impressive achievement of the GUR

Naval drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine destroyed two Russian fighter jets at once. According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, this is a truly historic moment in the war with the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

New details of successful power steering operation

This is a historic moment, emphasized Kyrylo Budanov. Share

As part of the operation that took place on May 2, soldiers from the GUR Group 13 special forces unit destroyed two Russian Su-30 aircraft with AIM-9 missiles.

What is important to understand is that they carried out strikes from Magura-7 sea-based unmanned platforms.

According to Budanov, the crew of the first Russian Su-30 was rescued by a civilian ship in the Black Sea.

As for the second Russian Su-30, according to preliminary data, it was destroyed in Crimea - the crew did not survive.

We use several models (missiles — ed.) on our Magura-7, but we get the best results with the AIM-9. Kirill Budanov Head of the Ministry of Defense's GUR

As noted in the GUR, the AIM-9 Sidewinder is an American-made air-to-air missile with an infrared homing system.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the new successful GUR operation on May 3.