"This is a historic moment." Budanov announced the impressive achievement of the GUR
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New details of successful power steering operation
Naval drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine destroyed two Russian fighter jets at once. According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, this is a truly historic moment in the war with the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

  • Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, highlighted the importance of the operation and the strategic advantage provided by the AIM-9 missiles.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the successful operation, emphasizing the increased long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian military and the significant blow to Russian forces.

This is a historic moment, emphasized Kyrylo Budanov.

As part of the operation that took place on May 2, soldiers from the GUR Group 13 special forces unit destroyed two Russian Su-30 aircraft with AIM-9 missiles.

What is important to understand is that they carried out strikes from Magura-7 sea-based unmanned platforms.

According to Budanov, the crew of the first Russian Su-30 was rescued by a civilian ship in the Black Sea.

As for the second Russian Su-30, according to preliminary data, it was destroyed in Crimea - the crew did not survive.

We use several models (missiles — ed.) on our Magura-7, but we get the best results with the AIM-9.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the Ministry of Defense's GUR

As noted in the GUR, the AIM-9 Sidewinder is an American-made air-to-air missile with an infrared homing system.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the new successful GUR operation on May 3.

I thank our guys who are increasing Ukrainian long-range capabilities - both in the sky and at sea. The shooting down of a Russian military aircraft by our naval drone was brilliant. Proof of Ukrainian capabilities. Our army carried out an operation against military facilities in the territory of Crimea very accurately. Minus one more, second, Russian aircraft in a day

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

