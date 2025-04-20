The DIU revealed details of the exchange of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the eve of Easter
The DIU revealed details of the exchange of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the eve of Easter

prisoners of war of the AFU
Source:  Telethon "United News"

After the large prisoner exchange on the eve of Easter, further operations to return Ukrainians are being prepared.

Points of attention

  • The recent prisoner exchange before Easter involved over 5,000 Ukrainians and is considered one of the largest since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, emphasized the importance of ongoing negotiations and preparations for further operations to return more individuals held captive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • The exchange process is challenging but essential in ensuring the safe return of both military personnel and civilians, with support from various stakeholders including the UAE and families of the defenders.

DIU prepares new operations to exchange prisoners of war of the AFU

This was stated on television by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, over 5,000 Ukrainians have returned home through exchanges and over 500 citizens outside of exchanges, and 63 exchanges are separate operations. I can say that further operations to return our people are already being prepared.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

GUR representative

Yusov noted that the exchange before Easter was one of the largest during the full-scale invasion. According to him, it was prepared for a long time, and the deadlines were postponed several times. The representative of the GUR noted that Easter was an additional factor in ensuring that this exchange took place and that 276 defenders and one female defender returned to Ukraine.

The representative of the GUR emphasized that the return of 277 defenders is a good result and a symbol of the need to continue working for the return of military and civilians. According to him, the negotiation process is difficult, but it does not stop for a day.

The negotiating team is working, and we see results. It's not an easy job, most things remain outside the frames. But I want to thank everyone involved. Separately — the UAE, which helps and performs a mediating function. Also — the families of the defenders, who did not just wait, but fought. Thank you for the understanding and patience of all those who were able, when necessary, to speak out and withhold some information or refrain from emotions, and when necessary — on the contrary, to strengthen Ukraine's position for the return of our people.

At the same time, Yusov noted that among the defenders who returned, there are seriously ill and seriously injured, they are receiving medical care and will continue to undergo rehabilitation.

As a reminder, on April 19, another 277 servicemen were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are defenders of Mariupol and other areas in the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions.

Zelenskyy confirmed a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia

