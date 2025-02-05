Return of 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war — the Coordination Headquarters shared details of the exchange

A new exchange of prisoners of war, carried out by the Coordination Headquarters on January 5, allowed 150 Ukrainian servicemen to return home. These are 108 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (including seven from the Territorial Army, 26 from the Navy, and three from the Air Force). 22 National Guardsmen, 19 border guards, and one representative of the National Police were also released from captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters shared details of the exchange of prisoners of war on February 5

Among those released from captivity, there are many seriously ill, seriously wounded, and those who have been in Russian captivity for over two and a half years.

This is the 61st prisoner exchange organized by the Coordination Headquarters since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In total, thanks to the work of the headquarters on behalf of the President of Ukraine, 4,131 people have already been returned from Russian captivity: these are both military personnel and civilians, as well as foreign citizens.

They defended the Ukrainian land from the enemy in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions, Kherson, Sumy, and Kyiv regions.

In particular, the National Guardsmen who guarded the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, have been released. Ukrainian servicemen who participated in the operation in Kursk will also soon see their relatives.

Among those released are 47 sergeants, 69 soldiers, 16 sailors, and 18 officers.

Ukrainian servicemen will receive proper treatment, assistance with rehabilitation and reintegration into society, as well as payments of the financial support they were supposed to receive during their captivity, and one-time material assistance.

The Coordination Headquarters expresses its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in implementing the exchange.