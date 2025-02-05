Ukraine returns 150 defenders from Russian captivity
Ukraine returns 150 defenders from Russian captivity

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
prisoner of war
On February 5, 150 prisoners of war were returned to Ukraine from Russia. Some of the fighters had been in captivity for over 2 years.

Points of attention

  • 150 Ukrainian defenders were released from Russian captivity on February 5, marking a significant victory for the country.
  • Some of the fighters had been in captivity for over 2 years, making their return a momentous event for their families and the nation.
  • President Zelensky thanked everyone who played a role in the release of the Ukrainian prisoners of war, acknowledging the support from partners such as the UAE.
  • The return of the defenders from captivity symbolizes hope and resilience for Ukraine, as they reunite with their loved ones after enduring years of separation.
  • The repatriation of the soldiers from various branches of the military highlights the unity and strength of those who fought for the country.

150 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned home

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today is a good day for all of us. We are returning 150 of our defenders from Russian captivity. These are soldiers, sergeants, officers. Soldiers of the Naval Forces who were captured in Mariupol and Zaporizhia region, Air Force, Airborne and Ground Forces soldiers, National Guardsmen, Border Guardsmen, Teroboronivtsi, and also a policeman. All of them are from different directions of the front, but they are united by one thing: they fought for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President noted that some of the boys had been in captivity for over two years.

Ukrainian fighters at home

And today, for them and their families, is a day that weighs more than years of waiting. It is true happiness to see them home, alive, and free.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is working to return Ukrainians from captivity.

Ukrainians after Russian captivity

Thank you to our partners, especially the UAE, and to those who support us on this journey. We are working to bring everyone back.

