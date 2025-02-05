Ukraine returns 150 defenders from Russian captivity

On February 5, 150 prisoners of war were returned to Ukraine from Russia. Some of the fighters had been in captivity for over 2 years.

150 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned home

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today is a good day for all of us. We are returning 150 of our defenders from Russian captivity. These are soldiers, sergeants, officers. Soldiers of the Naval Forces who were captured in Mariupol and Zaporizhia region, Air Force, Airborne and Ground Forces soldiers, National Guardsmen, Border Guardsmen, Teroboronivtsi, and also a policeman. All of them are from different directions of the front, but they are united by one thing: they fought for Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President noted that some of the boys had been in captivity for over two years.

Ukrainian fighters at home

And today, for them and their families, is a day that weighs more than years of waiting. It is true happiness to see them home, alive, and free.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is working to return Ukrainians from captivity.

Ukrainians after Russian captivity