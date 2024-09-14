Ukraine returned another 103 soldiers from Russian captivity
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returned another 103 soldiers from Russian captivity

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The exchange of prisoners on September 14 - the first details
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that on September 14, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners took place - more than 100 Ukrainian defenders were returned home.

Points of attention

  • On September 14, an exchange of prisoners took place between Ukraine and Russia.
  • 103 Ukrainian soldiers returned home.
  • Among those released from Russian captivity are defenders from Kyiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Mariupol, Luhansk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and other regions of Ukraine.

The exchange of prisoners on September 14 — the first details

Ours is at home. Another 103 soldiers managed to return to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, it is about 82 privates and sergeants and 21 officers.

It is important to understand that among them there are defenders of Kyiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Mariupol and Azovstal, Luhansk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv Oblast.

As the Ukrainian leader notes, these are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, border guards, and policemen.

Thanks to our exchange team for such good news for Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized.

The details of the new exchange are already known

What is important to understand is that the rescue of Ukrainian prisoners of war became possible thanks to the work of the Coordination Staff on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The headquarters draws attention to the fact that 38 National Guardsmen are among those dismissed this time. It was also possible to return 28 soldiers of the Armed Forces. among them, two from the Kraken special unit, two from the International Legion, three from the Special Operations Forces, one from the Territorial Defense Forces.

Eight border guards, four policemen, twenty-one military sailors, three representatives of the State Special Transport Service, and one of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are going home. Discharged servicemen took part in the defense against the Russian occupiers of the city of Mariupol — 69 people (including the defenders of "Azovstal" — 31 people), Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Zaporozhye, Kherson, Kharkiv and Kyiv directions. Among them there are also two guards of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the report says.

In addition, it is emphasized that the majority have suffered serious injuries or injuries, have serious illnesses, and need immediate medical assistance.

The Ukrainian authorities express their gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their help in organizing another exchange.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lubinets assessed the chances of conducting a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war from the Russian Federation
Dmytro Lubinets
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced the replenishment of the exchange fund during the operation in Kurshchyna
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Syrsky announced the replenishment of the exchange fund during the operation in Kurshchyna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?