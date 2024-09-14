Ukraine returned another 103 soldiers from Russian captivity

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that on September 14, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners took place - more than 100 Ukrainian defenders were returned home.

The exchange of prisoners on September 14 — the first details

Ours is at home. Another 103 soldiers managed to return to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, it is about 82 privates and sergeants and 21 officers.

It is important to understand that among them there are defenders of Kyiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Mariupol and Azovstal, Luhansk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv Oblast.

As the Ukrainian leader notes, these are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, border guards, and policemen.

Thanks to our exchange team for such good news for Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized. Share

The details of the new exchange are already known

What is important to understand is that the rescue of Ukrainian prisoners of war became possible thanks to the work of the Coordination Staff on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The headquarters draws attention to the fact that 38 National Guardsmen are among those dismissed this time. It was also possible to return 28 soldiers of the Armed Forces. among them, two from the Kraken special unit, two from the International Legion, three from the Special Operations Forces, one from the Territorial Defense Forces.

Eight border guards, four policemen, twenty-one military sailors, three representatives of the State Special Transport Service, and one of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are going home. Discharged servicemen took part in the defense against the Russian occupiers of the city of Mariupol — 69 people (including the defenders of "Azovstal" — 31 people), Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Zaporozhye, Kherson, Kharkiv and Kyiv directions. Among them there are also two guards of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the report says. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the majority have suffered serious injuries or injuries, have serious illnesses, and need immediate medical assistance.