Ukraine returned another 103 soldiers from Russian captivity

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that on September 14, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners took place - more than 100 Ukrainian defenders were returned home.
- On September 14, an exchange of prisoners took place between Ukraine and Russia.
- 103 Ukrainian soldiers returned home.
- Among those released from Russian captivity are defenders from Kyiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Mariupol, Luhansk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and other regions of Ukraine.
The exchange of prisoners on September 14 — the first details
According to the head of state, it is about 82 privates and sergeants and 21 officers.
It is important to understand that among them there are defenders of Kyiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Mariupol and Azovstal, Luhansk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv Oblast.
As the Ukrainian leader notes, these are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, border guards, and policemen.
The details of the new exchange are already known
What is important to understand is that the rescue of Ukrainian prisoners of war became possible thanks to the work of the Coordination Staff on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
The headquarters draws attention to the fact that 38 National Guardsmen are among those dismissed this time. It was also possible to return 28 soldiers of the Armed Forces. among them, two from the Kraken special unit, two from the International Legion, three from the Special Operations Forces, one from the Territorial Defense Forces.
In addition, it is emphasized that the majority have suffered serious injuries or injuries, have serious illnesses, and need immediate medical assistance.
The Ukrainian authorities express their gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their help in organizing another exchange.
