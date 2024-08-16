According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, in the near future we should not expect an exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia in the "all for all" format.
Points of attention
- Dmytro Lubinets does not expect a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia in the near future.
- The Ukrainian side is actively working towards conducting large exchanges but the results so far have been insufficient.
- The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna could positively impact the exchange of prisoners with Russia based on the principle of justice.
- Agreements with Russia on the principles of exchange processes are crucial for the return of Ukrainian citizens and prisoners of war.
- Lubinets emphasizes the need to prioritize the release of prisoners based on the 'whoever was captured earlier should be the first to be exchanged' principle.
Why Lubinets does not expect a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
The Ombudsman noted that Ukraine is doing everything possible to carry out large-scale exchanges of prisoners of war with the aggressor country.
How the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna affects the exchange of prisoners with Russia
He also confirmed that the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna improves the situation with the return of Ukrainian citizens captured by Russia.
The Ombudsman noted that Ukraine supports the principle of justice in this matter and seeks to agree with Russia on the principles of conducting exchange processes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-