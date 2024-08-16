According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, in the near future we should not expect an exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia in the "all for all" format.

Why Lubinets does not expect a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

The Ombudsman noted that Ukraine is doing everything possible to carry out large-scale exchanges of prisoners of war with the aggressor country.

The Ukrainian side is constantly taking the initiative to conduct large exchanges, including several times through intermediaries we took the initiative to conduct "all-for-all" exchanges. Do I believe that an all-for-all exchange could happen in the near future? No, I don't believe it. Do I believe that the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible to ensure that large exchanges take place? Yes, a large team of the Coordination Headquarters is engaged in this, I personally am in a daily mode, - emphasized Lubinets. Share

Dmytro Lubinets

How the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna affects the exchange of prisoners with Russia

He also confirmed that the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna improves the situation with the return of Ukrainian citizens captured by Russia.

The Ombudsman noted that Ukraine supports the principle of justice in this matter and seeks to agree with Russia on the principles of conducting exchange processes.