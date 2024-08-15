Return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity. A new strategy was presented to Zelenskiy at Stavka

The increase of the exchange fund on the part of Ukraine against the background of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna became an additional opportunity for the exchange of prisoners with Russia. In the near future, Ukrainians will be able to find out exactly how the exchange procedure works.

A new strategy for the exchange of prisoners with Russia was presented to Zelenskiy at Stavka

Zelenskiy drew attention to this important issue.

Today, the strategy for the return of our people from Russian captivity was presented at Stavka. Many delicate details. What concerns the formation of lists. What concerns work with partners. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

The President instructed the representatives of the DIU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine to present to the public the details that Ukrainians need to know about how the procedure for the exchange of prisoners takes place.

I also instructed to involve in this work the public organizations of native Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who are currently in captivity. This strengthening of trust is necessary.

What is known about the probable exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Representatives of Ukraine and Russia began negotiations on the exchange of prisoners of war as a result of hostilities in the Kursk region.

It is noted that preparations for the exchange of prisoners were confirmed to FT journalists by representatives of Ukrainian intelligence.

At the same time, the exact number of captured Russian soldiers during the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region is not disclosed.

The authors of the material, citing Ukrainian officials, emphasize that it may be several hundred captured Russian soldiers. Share

Many young conscripts were among those captured.

The journalists claim that the negotiations on the exchange of prisoners started between the countries after 10 days of heavy fighting in the Kursk region.