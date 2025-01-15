Ukraine returns 25 wounded and sick Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from Russian captivity

On January 15, 25 more military and civilian personnel were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy acknowledges the return of 25 wounded and sick soldiers from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.
- In 2024, Ukraine saw a significant victory by returning over 1,300 prisoners of war from Russian captivity, showcasing ongoing efforts for the country.
- The importance of continuous work to ensure the security and return of Ukrainian citizens from captivity is highlighted by President Zelenskyy for 2025.
- Gratitude is expressed towards the team organizing the search and return of prisoners, as well as to partners like the United Arab Emirates for their assistance.
- The commitment of Ukraine to bring all its people back home is reiterated by President Zelenskyy, focusing on providing necessary medical care for the returning soldiers.
25 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned to Ukraine
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to him, the boys have serious injuries and illnesses. The President emphasized that each of them will receive all necessary medical care.
Ukraine returned over 1,300 prisoners in 2024
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, 1,358 people were returned from Russian captivity.
In 2024, we managed to return 1,358 of our people from Russian captivity back home to Ukraine. These are our soldiers and civilians. These people have different fates, but the same joy — to be home. Each and every one for whom the great team of Ukraine worked.
According to him, everything must be done so that in 2025 there will be even more such good news and returns of our people.
