Ukraine returns 25 wounded and sick Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from Russian captivity
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returns 25 wounded and sick Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from Russian captivity

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
prisoners of war
Читати українською

On January 15, 25 more military and civilian personnel were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy acknowledges the return of 25 wounded and sick soldiers from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.
  • In 2024, Ukraine saw a significant victory by returning over 1,300 prisoners of war from Russian captivity, showcasing ongoing efforts for the country.
  • The importance of continuous work to ensure the security and return of Ukrainian citizens from captivity is highlighted by President Zelenskyy for 2025.
  • Gratitude is expressed towards the team organizing the search and return of prisoners, as well as to partners like the United Arab Emirates for their assistance.
  • The commitment of Ukraine to bring all its people back home is reiterated by President Zelenskyy, focusing on providing necessary medical care for the returning soldiers.

25 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned to Ukraine

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Returning our people home is something that Ukraine is constantly working on. And we will not stop until we return all of our people. Today, 25 more of our people are returning home to Ukraine. These are our military and civilians. Among them are the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, as well as our Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, the boys have serious injuries and illnesses. The President emphasized that each of them will receive all necessary medical care.

Return of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Thank you to the team that is searching for our people and organizing this important work. Thank you to the United Arab Emirates for helping to make today's event possible.

Return of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Ukraine returned over 1,300 prisoners in 2024

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, 1,358 people were returned from Russian captivity.

In 2024, we managed to return 1,358 of our people from Russian captivity back home to Ukraine. These are our soldiers and civilians. These people have different fates, but the same joy — to be home. Each and every one for whom the great team of Ukraine worked.

According to him, everything must be done so that in 2025 there will be even more such good news and returns of our people.

"Thank you to the partners who help!" said the President.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returned human rights defender Maksym Butkevich from Russian captivity
Butkevich
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns 189 of its citizens from Russian captivity — photos and video
Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
Ukraine returns 189 of its citizens from Russian captivity — photos and video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returned 1,358 Ukrainians from Russian captivity in 2024
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine returned 1,358 Ukrainians from Russian captivity in 2024

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?