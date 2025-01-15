Ukraine returns 25 wounded and sick Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from Russian captivity

On January 15, 25 more military and civilian personnel were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Returning our people home is something that Ukraine is constantly working on. And we will not stop until we return all of our people. Today, 25 more of our people are returning home to Ukraine. These are our military and civilians. Among them are the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, as well as our Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, the boys have serious injuries and illnesses. The President emphasized that each of them will receive all necessary medical care.

Thank you to the team that is searching for our people and organizing this important work. Thank you to the United Arab Emirates for helping to make today's event possible. Share

Ukraine returned over 1,300 prisoners in 2024

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, 1,358 people were returned from Russian captivity.

In 2024, we managed to return 1,358 of our people from Russian captivity back home to Ukraine. These are our soldiers and civilians. These people have different fates, but the same joy — to be home. Each and every one for whom the great team of Ukraine worked.

According to him, everything must be done so that in 2025 there will be even more such good news and returns of our people.