Ukraine returned human rights defender Maksym Butkevich from Russian captivity

On October 18, human rights defender, military serviceman and co-founder of the ZMINA Human Rights Center Maksym Butkevich returned home from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the father of the human rights defender and military serviceman, Oleksandr Butkevich.

According to the father, he received a call from the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and informed him that his son had been exchanged and was now in the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier on October 18, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was informed that an exchange of prisoners of war had allegedly taken place between Russia and Ukraine. It was noted there that the exchange was allegedly in the format of 95 for 95 prisoners of war, and took place through the mediation of the UAE.

At the time of writing, the Ukrainian side has not officially confirmed the exchange of prisoners of war.

Maksym Butkevich: what is known

Maksym Butkevich joined the ranks of the AFU in March 2022, and was captured in the summer of the same year.

In March 2023, the Russian occupiers handed down "sentences" to three Ukrainian prisoners of war, among whom was human rights defender Maksym Butkevich. He was found guilty of "cruel treatment of the civilian population and use of prohibited methods in an armed conflict" and "attempted murder of two persons in a generally dangerous manner and intentional damage to other people's property in a generally dangerous manner." Share

At that time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the verdicts illegal and null and void.