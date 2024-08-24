Ukraine returned 115 defenders from Russian captivity

On August 24, the Independence Day of Ukraine, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners of war with the aggressor country Russia took place. This was announced by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
Points of attention
- On Ukraine's Independence Day, a significant exchange of prisoners of war took place between Ukraine and Russia, resulting in the return of 115 defenders who had been held in Russian captivity.
- The involvement of the United Arab Emirates in facilitating the exchange demonstrates international cooperation in bringing Ukrainian soldiers home and highlights the support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
- The rescued defenders played crucial roles in heavy battles across various fronts, showcasing their dedication, sacrifice, and bravery in defending Ukraine against the aggressor.
- The prisoners released included conscripts captured during the 2022 Russian invasion, military sailors, border guards, defenders of key regions like Mariupol and Chernobyl, National Guardsmen, and servicemen involved in critical battles.
- The exchange of prisoners was a significant step towards bringing Ukrainian soldiers and civilians back home from Russian captivity, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Ukraine, its partners, and the United Arab Emirates.
Another 115 Ukrainian soldiers returned home
Zelensky emphasized that the soldiers of the National Guard, Armed Forces, Navy of the Armed Forces, and the State Border Service were returned from Russian captivity.
The exchange took place through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.
Who exactly was released from Russian captivity
The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that all those rescued during the 55th exchange of prisoners - these are conscripts , including those captured in the first months of a full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.
Nine illegally convicted defenders were freed from captivity. Military sailors and three border guards were released, as well as 82 defenders of Mariupol (half a hundred of them defended "Azovstal"). Among the rescued are soldiers, sergeants and sailors.
Also, six National Guardsmen from the garrison guarding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, servicemen who defended the Kyiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Luhansk regions, are returning home.
Ukrainian soldiers, who were freed from enemy captivity today, also took part in heavy battles for Gostomel and the reserve command post of the General Staff in the Kyiv region, and in the Kherson region for the Chongar checkpoint on the administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-