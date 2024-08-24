Ukraine returned 115 defenders from Russian captivity

On August 24, the Independence Day of Ukraine, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners of war with the aggressor country Russia took place. This was announced by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Another 115 Ukrainian soldiers returned home

Zelensky emphasized that the soldiers of the National Guard, Armed Forces, Navy of the Armed Forces, and the State Border Service were returned from Russian captivity.

The exchange took place through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.

Thanks to every unit that adds to our exchange fund. This brings closer the release of our military, our civilians from Russian captivity. Thanks to our team and partners, the UAE for the fact that our people are returning home, - said the head of state.

Who exactly was released from Russian captivity

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that all those rescued during the 55th exchange of prisoners - these are conscripts , including those captured in the first months of a full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

Nine illegally convicted defenders were freed from captivity. Military sailors and three border guards were released, as well as 82 defenders of Mariupol (half a hundred of them defended "Azovstal"). Among the rescued are soldiers, sergeants and sailors.

Also, six National Guardsmen from the garrison guarding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, servicemen who defended the Kyiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Luhansk regions, are returning home.

Ukrainian soldiers, who were freed from enemy captivity today, also took part in heavy battles for Gostomel and the reserve command post of the General Staff in the Kyiv region, and in the Kherson region for the Chongar checkpoint on the administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea.