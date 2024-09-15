The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, showed a video of the meeting of a Ukrainian soldier released from captivity in the Russian Federation with his young son.
How does a young son react to his father's return from captivity in the Russian Federation
The boy not only immediately recognized his father, but after hugging him, he did not want to let him go.
It brought tears to everyone present.
The child was so waiting for his father's return that he did not want to get out of his man's arms and did not stop hugging him.
When one of the relatives offered to hold the child in his arms, so that the defender could hug his wife with both arms for a moment, their little son said "no" and leaned even closer to his father.
What is known about the return of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity
According to the results of the last exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, 7 Ukrainian civilians were returned, including, in particular, Crimean Tatar activist Lenie Umyerova.
It was also possible to free 23 women who served in the ranks of the Armed Forces and were captured by Russia.
Return of representatives of "Azov" and the 36th brigade.
