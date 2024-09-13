Ukraine freed 49 more of its citizens from Russian captivity — photo

On September 13, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced that another 49 Ukrainian men and women, including the defenders of Azovstal, had been rescued from Russian captivity.

Who managed to save from the captivity of the Russian Federation

49 Ukrainian men and women at home. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Service, as well as our civilians. In particular, Leniye Umerova is a girl who was taken hostage by the Russians when she came to take care of her sick father. It was also possible to free another part of the defenders of Azovstal. The Hero of Ukraine, military medic Viktor Ivchuk is also at home. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state thanked everyone, ensures the release of prisoners and hostages from Russian captivity.

In addition, the president separately noted each Ukrainian unit that replenishes the exchange fund for the state.

All our soldiers who capture the Russian occupier, all our services, which neutralize Russian saboteurs and collaborators, bring the release of our people closer. We have to bring all our soldiers and civilians back home, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

Why is this exchange special for Ukraine?

What is important to understand is that the return home of captured Ukrainians took place thanks to the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This exchange is special, because for the first time in a long time it was possible to free our women from captivity: 23 of them were released. In particular, these are civilian Ukrainian women who were detained by the Russians and illegally deprived of their liberty even before the full-scale invasion. It was also possible to free women who were subjected to inhumane treatment, in particular due to forced participation in the so-called "trial" against the defenders of Mariupol. Share

Among the dismissed:

23 soldiers and sergeants,

19 officers.

In addition, it is emphasized that eight of them are representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (in particular, two from TrO), two from the National Police, four border guards, 13 military sailors, 15 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal from the National Guard. Another seven released are civilians.

