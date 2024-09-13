Ukraine freed 49 more of its citizens from Russian captivity — photo

On September 13, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced that another 49 Ukrainian men and women, including the defenders of Azovstal, had been rescued from Russian captivity.
Points of attention
Ukraine was once again able to free dozens of its citizens from Russian captivity.
Among those released are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police and the State Border Service, as well as civilians.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed his gratitude to all those who participated in the release of prisoners.
Who managed to save from the captivity of the Russian Federation
The head of state thanked everyone, ensures the release of prisoners and hostages from Russian captivity.
In addition, the president separately noted each Ukrainian unit that replenishes the exchange fund for the state.
Why is this exchange special for Ukraine?
What is important to understand is that the return home of captured Ukrainians took place thanks to the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
Among the dismissed:
23 soldiers and sergeants,
19 officers.
In addition, it is emphasized that eight of them are representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (in particular, two from TrO), two from the National Police, four border guards, 13 military sailors, 15 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal from the National Guard. Another seven released are civilians.