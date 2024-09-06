Russian soldiers killed 3 Ukrainian soldiers during the surrender in the Pokrovsky direction

On September 6, the CNN channel published a video showing that the Russian occupiers kill three Ukrainian defenders during the surrender in the Pokrovsky direction. According to journalists, this happened in August 2024.
Points of attention
- The head of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is investigating 28 cases of war crimes committed by Russian soldiers, as a result of which 62 Ukrainian soldiers died.
- Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the ICRC due to the violation of the Geneva Conventions by the Russian occupiers.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international community to strongly condemn the war crime of the occupying army of Russia and stop the aggressor country.
Russian soldiers continue to kill prisoners of war
In the video, you can see how the Ukrainian soldiers come out of the shelter and, staggering, stand in the middle of the dusty track, and then kneel, putting their hands on their heads.
After that, the footage of the Ukrainian drone shows that they are lying face down, motionless, and dust is rising nearby.
According to journalists, they received this exclusive video, taken during the fighting in late August near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.
And these shots indicate that Russian soldiers committed a new war crime — they killed three Ukrainian defenders who surrendered after their trench was captured.
In addition, CNN reports that it has received from its insiders a list of 15 similar cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners, starting in November 2023.
How the Ukrainian authorities reacted to the new war crime committed by Russian soldiers
The head of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, said that his department is investigating 28 such cases since the beginning of the war, in which a total of 62 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.
According to him, war crimes were committed in different regions of Ukraine by different units, which is why it can be argued that the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war is generally the policy of the Kremlin.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that he has already appealed to the UN and the ICRC, as the Russian occupiers continue to violate the Geneva Conventions.
He also reminded that the country that takes prisoners must guarantee the survival of prisoners of war and is responsible for their treatment.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy, also made a statement on this matter. He called on the world community to strongly condemn yet another war crime committed by the occupying army of Russia
