Russian soldiers killed 3 Ukrainian soldiers during the surrender in the Pokrovsky direction

On September 6, the CNN channel published a video showing that the Russian occupiers kill three Ukrainian defenders during the surrender in the Pokrovsky direction. According to journalists, this happened in August 2024.

Russian soldiers continue to kill prisoners of war

In the video, you can see how the Ukrainian soldiers come out of the shelter and, staggering, stand in the middle of the dusty track, and then kneel, putting their hands on their heads.

After that, the footage of the Ukrainian drone shows that they are lying face down, motionless, and dust is rising nearby.

According to journalists, they received this exclusive video, taken during the fighting in late August near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

And these shots indicate that Russian soldiers committed a new war crime — they killed three Ukrainian defenders who surrendered after their trench was captured.

The incident, described by a Ukrainian official who asked that some details be withheld to protect the unit's identity, is part of a pattern of apparent executions that appear to have become more frequent this year. Share

In addition, CNN reports that it has received from its insiders a list of 15 similar cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners, starting in November 2023.

Footage from the Pokrovsky district appears to reflect the relentlessly brutal tactics of the Russian military as they continue to advance in eastern Ukraine, CNN notes. Share

How the Ukrainian authorities reacted to the new war crime committed by Russian soldiers

The head of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, said that his department is investigating 28 such cases since the beginning of the war, in which a total of 62 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

According to him, war crimes were committed in different regions of Ukraine by different units, which is why it can be argued that the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war is generally the policy of the Kremlin.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that he has already appealed to the UN and the ICRC, as the Russian occupiers continue to violate the Geneva Conventions.

He also reminded that the country that takes prisoners must guarantee the survival of prisoners of war and is responsible for their treatment.

Each such execution requires a proper investigation, and the international community should not remain silent on the systematic crimes of the occupiers. Dmytro Lubinets Ukrainian Ombudsman

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy, also made a statement on this matter. He called on the world community to strongly condemn yet another war crime committed by the occupying army of Russia