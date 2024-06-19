DIU identified Russians shooting Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne in April

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) found war criminals — servicemen of the Russian army who shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, in May 2024.

DIU named the killers of four Ukrainian prisoners of war serving in the Russian army.

In the second half of May 2024, near the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, servicemen of the aggressor state of Russia committed another war crime — they shot Ukrainian prisoners of war. Share

The episode of the execution was captured on video: four Ukrainian soldiers with their hands raised without weapons surrendered to captivity, and the Russians forced them to lie face down and shot them at close range.

DIU specialists identified those involved in the war crime — they turned out to be Russian invaders who were part of the assault group of the 70th Motorised Rifle Regiment (military unit 71718) of the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division of the 58th Army of the Southern District of the Russian Armed Forces.

The specified military unit's permanent deployment point is in Shali (Chechnya, Russia).

At the time of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war under Robotyn, the 70th motorised rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Abaev Yury Mairbekovich (Russian: Абаев Юрий Маирбекович), born on 10.12.1990, call sign "Buivol" ["Buffalo" in English — Ed.]. Share

Service members of the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian occupation army are also involved in the war crime:

Captain Nagorny Dmitry Olegovich (Russian: Нагорный Дмитрий Олегович) was born on November 21, 1995. ― commander of the 2nd battalion;

Senior Lieutenant Abutalimov Temirlan Umarovich (Russian: Абуталимов Темирлан Умарович), born on May 2, 1997. ― commander of the 1st assault company;

Lieutenant Bekov Zaur Sergeevich (Russian: Беков Заурс Сергеевич) was born on July 16, 1997. ― commander of the 3rd assault company;

Senior Lieutenant Imagazaliyev Yusup Paizulaevich (Russian: Имагазалиев Юсуп Пайзулаевич), born on July 18, 1999 ― the commander of the 6th assault company.

The specified Russian war criminals may also be involved in the murder of several more Ukrainian prisoners of war later in May 2024.

This, in particular, is evidenced by radio intercepts of a conversation between the occupiers from the 70th regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, during which one of the Russian assault company commanders orders his subordinates to shoot Ukrainian soldiers.

There will be a fair retribution for every war crime committed against Ukraine! — says DIU statement. Share

Russian soldiers shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war

The UN mission recorded the execution of 32 Ukrainian prisoners of war from December 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, noting that the number of such crimes by the Russians is increasing.

In total, the Prosecutor General's Office currently conducts about 40 criminal proceedings on the facts of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

In addition, on June 3, the prosecutor's office began an investigation into the harsh treatment of prisoners in the Kharkiv area, including mock executions.